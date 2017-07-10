FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House plays down Trump son's meeting with Russian lawyer last year
#Top News
July 10, 2017 / 7:27 PM / a month ago

White House plays down Trump son's meeting with Russian lawyer last year

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There was nothing inappropriate about a meeting President Donald Trump's son had with a Russian attorney during the presidential campaign last year, the White House said on Monday, adding it was short and produced "absolutely no follow-up."

"The only thing I see inappropriate about the meeting was the people that leaked the information on the meeting after it was voluntarily disclosed," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a briefing, adding that it was routine during political campaigns for people to call offering information.

"Don Junior took a very short meeting from which there was absolutely no follow-up," Sanders said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

