SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Monday it was looking into whether Russians bought U.S. election ads on its Bing search engine or on other Microsoft-owned products and platforms, after rival Google said it had discovered such ads on its products.

The Microsoft logo is shown on the Microsoft Theatre at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake/File Photo

A spokeswoman for Microsoft said in a statement in response to questions from Reuters that the company did not yet have any other information to share.