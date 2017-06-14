FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump has 'no intention' of firing special counsel Mueller: White House
June 14, 2017 / 3:12 AM / 2 months ago

Trump has 'no intention' of firing special counsel Mueller: White House

FILE PHOTO: FBI Director Robert Mueller is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)," on Capitol Hill in Washington September 17, 2008.Molly Riley/File Photo

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has the right to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible ties to the Trump campaign, but has no plans to do so, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

Christopher Ruddy, a Trump friend and chief executive of Newsmax Media, told PBS' "NewsHour" program on Monday that Trump was considering firing Mueller.

"While the president has the right to, he has no intention to do so," Sanders said when asked whether Trump was considering the move. She spoke to reporters as Trump returned to Washington from an event in Wisconsin.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney

