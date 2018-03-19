White House lawyer says Trump is not considering firing Mueller

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House lawyer Ty Cobb said on Sunday that President Donald Trump was not considering or discussing firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

FILE PHOTO: Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Cobb’s statement came after Trump earlier in the day criticized Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“In response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the administration, the White House yet again confirms that the President is not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller,” said Cobb.