Nadler says Barr may miss Democrats' April 2 deadline for Mueller report

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) arrives for a House Democratic party caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said on Wednesday he was very concerned that Attorney General William Barr might not submit Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report to Congress by April 2 as Democrats have demanded.

Nadler said he had a 10-minute phone conversation on Wednesday with Barr, who released a four-page summary on Sunday of Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Nadler said Barr would not commit to submitting the entire report to Congress.

“I am very concerned that it is apparent that the Department (of Justice) will not meet the April 2 deadline that we set. And I’m very disturbed by that,” Nadler told reporters.

“I asked whether he could commit that the full report, an unredacted full report with the underlying documents evidence would be provided to Congress and to the American people. And he wouldn’t make a commitment to that. I am very concerned about that,” Nadler said.

Nadler said Barr agreed to testify before the Judiciary Committee. Nadler left open the possibility that Mueller may be asked to testify sometime after Barr appears.

Barr said in his summary of the Mueller report that the special counsel’s 22-month investigation did not find that President Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia. Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, according to Barr.

Nadler said he knows the length of the Mueller - calling it “very substantial” - but he declined to reveal how many pages.