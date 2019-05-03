Trump says he, Putin discussed nuclear deal that would reduce weapons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday following his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow and Washington were discussing a nuclear deal that would reduce the number of weapons.

“We’re talking about a nuclear agreement where we make less and they make less and maybe even where we get rid of some of the tremendous firepower that we have right now,” Trump told reporters, adding that any accord might include China.

“We discussed the possibility of a three-way deal instead of a two-way deal,” Trump said. “And China, I’ve already spoken to them. They’d very much would like to be a part of that deal.”