2 months ago
June 9, 2017 / 7:36 PM / 2 months ago

Trump says "100 percent" willing to respond to Comey under oath

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump denied on Friday that he had told then-FBI chief James Comey he hoped Comey could let go an investigation into a former national security adviser, adding he was willing to give his version of events under oath.

"I didn't say that," Trump told reporters when asked about Comey's account relating to the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey, fired by Trump last month as FBI head, gave the account in sworn testimony to a Senate panel on Thursday.

Asked if he would be willing to give his version of events under oath, Trump replied: "100 percent." (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Frances Kerry)

