WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had not obstructed the FBI's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion by his campaign.

"Look, there has been no obstruction, there has been no collusion," Trump told Fox News Channel in an interview set to air on Friday. Fox provided a partial transctipt of the interview in advance of its airing.