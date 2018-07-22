Trump says Carter Page documents show DoJ and FBI misled courts

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Sunday that documents about his former presidential campaign adviser Carter Page confirmed with little doubt that the Department of Justice and FBI had misled the courts.

One-time advisor of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Carter Page addresses the audience during a presentation in Moscow, Russia, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The FBI on Saturday released documents related to the surveillance of Page as part of an investigation into whether he conspired with the Russian government to undermine the 2016 U.S. election.

“Congratulations to @JudicialWatch and @TomFitton on being successful in getting the Carter Page FISA documents. As usual they are ridiculously heavily redacted but confirm with little doubt that the Department of “Justice” and FBI misled the courts. Witch Hunt Rigged, a Scam!” Trump tweeted.