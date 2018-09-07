Ex-Trump campaign aide Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday sentenced President Donald Trump’s former campaign aide George Papadopoulos to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

A protester holds a banner as former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos arrives for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to FBI agents about the timing and significance of his contacts with Russians, including a professor who told him the Russians had “dirt” on Trump’s Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton.