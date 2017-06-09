FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Pelosi says Trump abused power in interactions with ex-FBI chief
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 3:01 PM / 2 months ago

Pelosi says Trump abused power in interactions with ex-FBI chief

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacts during her news conference after the House approved a bill to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with a Republican healthcare plan in Washington, U.S., May 4, 2017.Yuri Gripas/Files

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday there was no question President Donald Trump abused his power in interactions with former FBI Director James Comey but she said it remained to be see if he had obstructed justice.

Speaking to reporters a day after Comey testified to the Senate intelligence panel, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said it was "beyond the pale" that Trump had asked Comey, then head of the independent law enforcement agency, for his loyalty.

"There’s no question he abused power," Pelosi said. "Whether he obstructed justice, remains for the facts to come forward, and that’s what we want are the facts."

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.