7 days ago
Pelosi says Trump may try to "wriggle out" of Russia sanctions
#World News
August 2, 2017 / 4:18 PM / 7 days ago

Pelosi says Trump may try to "wriggle out" of Russia sanctions

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017.Yuri Gripas

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi expressed concern on Wednesday about Republican President Donald Trump's statement on the Russia sanctions law, saying it raises concerns about whether he intends to follow it.

"President Trump's signing statement raises serious questions about whether his administration intends to follow the law, or whether he will continue to enable and reward Vladimir Putin’s aggression," she said. "The Republican Congress must not permit the Trump White House to wriggle out of its duty to impose these sanctions for Russia’s brazen assault on our democracy."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

