February 16, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

California man pleads guilty to identify fraud in Mueller probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A California man has pleaded guilty to identity fraud as part of U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, according to court documents released on Friday.

Richard Pinedo pleaded guilty to knowingly buying and selling bank account numbers to circumvent online payment security systems between 2014 and 2017, according to a Feb. 12 court filing. The announcement came after the United States separately indicted a number of Russians as part of Mueller’s probe.

Reporting by Justin Mitchel, Lisa Lambert, Makini Brice, Mark Hosenball; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

