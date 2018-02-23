FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 9:10 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Ex-Trump aide Gates pleads guilty in deal with special counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former senior official in Donald Trump’s 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators, and is cooperating with a federal probe into Russia’s role in the election.

The office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller told a federal court that Mueller would consider petitioning for Gates, a former deputy campaign manager for Trump, to serve a shorter sentence if he cooperates with the investigation.

Sentencing guidelines call for him to serve a prison term between 57 months and 71 months for the charges he pleaded guilty to. Gates was facing a series of more serious charges before Friday’s plea.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Frances Kerry

