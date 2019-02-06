Trump: Democrat lawmaker Schiff has no grounds to probe his finances

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is seen ahead of the release of the House Intelligence Committee's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the Democratic chairman of the House intelligence committee has “no basis” to investigate his finances.

“Under what basis would he do that?” Trump told reporters when asked about U.S. Representative Adam Schiff’s statement that his panel would look into Trump’s finances. “He has no basis to do that. He’s just a political hack.”

“There would be no reason to do that. No other politician has to go through that.”