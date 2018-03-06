FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
March 6, 2018 / 3:06 PM / a day ago

Putin says Russians accused of U.S. election meddling could be prosecuted in Russia - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russian nationals accused by the United States of election tampering could be prosecuted in Russia if they were found to have broken Russian law, the TASS news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a conference of the Russian transport workers' union in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

The office of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three firms last month with interfering in the 2016 presidential vote as part of what it called a conspiracy to support Donald Trump and disparage Hillary Clinton.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.