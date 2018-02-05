FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 4:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Democratic congressman worries Trump will censor Democratic memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Democratic member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee expressed concern on Sunday that President Donald Trump could censor the Democratic rebuttal to a Republican memo alleging anti-Trump bias at the FBI and Justice Department.

“I think he would redact (the Democratic document) in a fit of hypocrisy,” Representative Michael Quigley told Reuters in a phone interview. “I have more concern about the president than I do about my committee. The president is seriously delusional.”

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Peter Cooney

