Reaction to Mueller's report on Russia's role in 2016 U.S. election

(Reuters) - Key reaction to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited report on Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election, released on Thursday:

The Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election is pictured in New York, New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S LEGAL TEAM:

“The results of the investigation are a total victory for the President. The report underscores what we have argued from the very beginning - there was no collusion - there was no obstruction. After a 17-month investigation, testimony from some 500 witnesses, the issuance of 2,800 subpoenas, the execution of nearly 500 search warrants, early morning raids, the examination of more than 1.4 million pages of documents, and the unprecedented cooperation of the President, it is clear there was no criminal wrongdoing. Nothing withheld; nothing concealed; nothing deleted; nothing destroyed; and nothing bleached.”

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL:

“The nation is fortunate to have an experienced leader like Bill Barr in place to ensure maximum possible transparency while carefully protecting classified material and legally restricted grand jury information. Like all of my colleagues, I look forward to carefully reviewing the report.”

DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATOR AND PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE KAMALA HARRIS:

“Congress must receive this report in full along with all underlying investigative materials. As a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I know a selectively redacted version of the report is not sufficient for Congress to fulfill its responsibility to conduct meaningful oversight over this investigation and decisions made by Trump administration officials surrounding its conclusion.”

DEMOCRATIC HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN ADAM SCHIFF:

“The House Intelligence Committee has formally invited Special Counsel Mueller to testify on the counterintelligence investigation. After a two year investigation, the public deserves the facts, not Attorney General Barr’s political spin.”

REPUBLICAN SENATE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN LINDSEY GRAHAM:

“The Senate Judiciary Committee has received Special Counsel Mueller’s report. The committee’s review of the report is ongoing. Once again, I applaud Attorney General Barr for his commitment to transparency and keeping the American people informed, consistent with the law and our national security interests. I look forward to hearing the Attorney General’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 1, 2019.”

DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI:

“It’s clear AG Barr is acting as Trump’s personal attorney, not America’s. Our country demands and deserves full transparency. That’s why we must hear directly from Mueller. #MuellerReport”

HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY:

“Nothing we saw today changes the underlying results of the 22-month long Mueller investigation that ultimately found no collusion. I fully approve of how Attorney General Barr has balanced legal requirements with the public’s need to know in handling the release of the report.”