12 days ago
U.S. expresses 'strong disappointment and protest' over Russia retaliation
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 12 days ago

U.S. expresses 'strong disappointment and protest' over Russia retaliation

A Russian flag flies in front of the U.S. embassy building in Moscow, Russia, July 28, 2017.Tatyana Makeyeva

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Ambassador to Moscow, John Tefft, has "expressed his strong disappointment and protest" over Russia's decision to cut U.S. diplomatic staff in Moscow and seize a dacha compound and warehouse used by American diplomats, a State Department official said on Friday.

Russia's moves came a day after the U.S. Senate voted to slap new sanctions on Russia, putting President Donald Trump in a tough position by forcing him to take a hard line against Moscow or veto the legislation and anger his own Republican Party.

"We have received the Russian government notification," a State Department official said on condition of anonymity. "Ambassador Tefft expressed his strong disappointment and protest."

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Bernadette Baum

