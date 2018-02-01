FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 12:44 AM / 2 days ago

Trump asked No. 2 Justice Dept official where Russia probe was heading -CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump asked the No. 2 Justice Department official where the ongoing special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election was heading, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the meeting.

Trump also asked the official, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing the special counsel’s investigation, if he was “on my team” in the meeting, which took place in December, CNN reported.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech

