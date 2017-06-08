FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 8, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. House Speaker cites Trump lack of experience amid FBI Russia probe

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2017.Yuri Gripas/Files

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday, asked about President Donald Trump's interactions with former FBI Director James Comey, said Trump "was new at this" and probably not "steeped" in FBI independence from the White House.

"He's new in government, and so therefore I think he's learning as he goes," Ryan told reporters at a news conference. "I'm not saying it's an acceptable excuse. It's just my observation."

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Heavey

