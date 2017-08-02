FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump calls Russia sanctions legislation "significantly flawed"
#World News
August 2, 2017 / 3:53 PM / 7 days ago

Trump calls Russia sanctions legislation "significantly flawed"

U.S. President Donald Trump awards the Medal of Honor to James McCloughan, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 31, 2017.Joshua Roberts

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the Russia sanctions legislation he signed into law "significantly flawed" and urged Congress to not use the measure to hinder U.S. efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict with its European allies.

"While I favor tough measures to punish and deter aggressive and destabilizing behavior by Iran, North Korea, and Russia, this legislation is significantly flawed," the Republican president said in a statement. "In its haste to pass this legislation, the Congress included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

