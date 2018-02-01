Democrat Schumer demands Nunes ouster from U.S. House intelligence panel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called for the removal of Republican Devin Nunes as chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, citing actions that undermine a federal probe into possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

Schumer sent House Speaker Paul Ryan a letter “demanding the Speaker immediately remove Chairman Devin Nunes from the House Intelligence Committee and raising serious questions as to why House Republicans ... have not taken credible action to fully address Russia’s meddling in U.S. elections and prevent future Russian cyber-attacks,” Schumer’s office said in a statement.

Top House Democratic Nancy Pelosi also on Thursday called for the removal of Nunes. The House intelligence committee has voted to release a secret memo written by the panel’s Republicans that alleges anti-Trump bias at the FBI and Justice Department. Ryan has supported its release.