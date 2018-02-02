White House says ready to work with Congress on possible release of Democrats' memo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is willing to work with Congress to go through the process of determining whether a second memo, written by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, could be made public, the White House said on Friday.

In a statement shortly after Republicans on the panel released a document alleging bias against President Donald Trump in the FBI and Justice Department, the White House said: “Minority members of the Committee have reportedly drafted a separate memorandum. The Administration stands ready to work with Congress to accommodate oversight requests consistent with applicable standards, including the need to protect intelligence sources and methods.”