FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Head of U.S. Senate intelligence panel says Russia-Trump campaign collusion issue still open
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 5:40 PM / 14 days ago

Head of U.S. Senate intelligence panel says Russia-Trump campaign collusion issue still open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) walks after the Senate approved $15.25 billion in aid for areas affected by Hurricane Harvey along with measures that would fund the federal government and raise its borrowing limit on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday there was general consensus in the panel that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but it was still examining evidence to determine if there was collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

“The issue of collusion is still open. ... We continue to investigate both intelligence and witnesses,” Republican Senator Richard Burr told reporters.

The committee had “interviewed everybody who had a hand” in an intelligence assessment that concluded Russia meddled in the election, he said. “I think there is general consensus among members and staff we trust the conclusions,” Burr said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by David Alexander

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.