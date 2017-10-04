Head of U.S. Senate intelligence panel says Russia-Trump campaign collusion issue still open

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) walks after the Senate approved $15.25 billion in aid for areas affected by Hurricane Harvey along with measures that would fund the federal government and raise its borrowing limit on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday there was general consensus in the panel that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but it was still examining evidence to determine if there was collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

“The issue of collusion is still open. ... We continue to investigate both intelligence and witnesses,” Republican Senator Richard Burr told reporters.

The committee had “interviewed everybody who had a hand” in an intelligence assessment that concluded Russia meddled in the election, he said. “I think there is general consensus among members and staff we trust the conclusions,” Burr said.