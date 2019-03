FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump hugs American flag at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor near Washington, U.S., March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to pledge cooperation following a sweeping document request by the Democratic-controlled U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Asked by a reporter whether he will cooperate with panel chairman Jerrold Nadler, Trump said: “I cooperate all the time with everybody.”