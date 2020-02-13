Pelosi says Trump's comments on Stone case are 'an abuse of power'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference on President Trump's full Budget Request for fiscal year 2021 at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments this week weighing in on the trial of his longtime associate Roger Stone amount to political interference in the judiciary and are “an abuse of power,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

“This is an abuse of power — that the president is again trying to manipulate federal law enforcement to serve his political interest,” Pelosi said at a news conference. “This is not what America is about. It is so wrong.”