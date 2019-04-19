U.S. House Judiciary Committee issues subpoena for full Mueller report

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) listens to testimony during a mark up hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler issued a subpoena on Friday to obtain the full Russia investigation report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, saying he cannot accept a redacted version that “leaves most of Congress in the dark.”

“My committee needs and is entitled to the full version of the report and the underlying evidence consistent with past practice. The redactions appear to be significant. We have so far seen none of the actual evidence that the Special Counsel developed to make this case,” Nadler said in a statement, the day after the release of 448-page report.