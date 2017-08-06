FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Sec of State Tillerson, Russia's Lavrov hold talks in Manila - Interfax
#World News
August 6, 2017 / 10:22 AM / in 2 months

US Sec of State Tillerson, Russia's Lavrov hold talks in Manila - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. State Secretary Rex Tillerson gives an opening statement during the ASEAN-U.S. Ministerial meeting of the 50th Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum (ARF) in Manila, Philippines August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began talks on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations forum in Manila, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Sunday.

The meeting is their first face-to-face talks since President Donald Trump reluctantly signed into law new economic sanctions that Russia said amounted to a full-scale trade war and ended hopes for better ties.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Gareth Jones

