2 months ago
Trump has no recordings of talks with FBI ex-director Comey - Bloomberg
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
#World News
June 22, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 2 months ago

Trump has no recordings of talks with FBI ex-director Comey - Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) speaks in Ypilanti Township, Michigan March 15, 2017 and FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., May 3, 2017 in a combination of file photos.Jonathan Ernst/Kevin Lamarque/File Photos

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump does not have recordings of conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Days after firing Comey, Trump tweeted on May 12 that the former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations." Lawmakers investigating alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. 2016 election had asked the White House for any such recordings.

Comey had been leading the FBI's own Russia probe.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann

