2 months ago
Trump says he did not record conversations with former FBI Director Comey
June 22, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 2 months ago

Trump says he did not record conversations with former FBI Director Comey

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) speaks in Ypilanti Township, Michigan March 15, 2017 and FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., May 3, 2017 in a combination of file photos.Jonathan Ernst/Kevin Lamarque/File Photos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.

"With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

