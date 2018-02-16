FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
World News
February 16, 2018 / 9:03 PM / Updated a day ago

Trump acknowledges Russia mounted anti-U.S. campaign ahead of 2016 election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday that Russia launched an anti-U.S. campaign ahead of the 2016 election, but in a message on Twitter sent after Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged more than a dozen Russians with meddling in the election, Trump said his campaign did nothing wrong.

“Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion!” Trump said in a tweet.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.