Senate Judiciary chairman asks how Russian lawyer who met Trump Jr. entered U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, asked the U.S. administration on Tuesday how the Russian lawyer who met President Donald Trump's son in New York in June 2016 was allowed to enter the United States.

Grassley, in a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, said U.S. permission for the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, to travel to the United States had been set to expire on Jan. 7, 2016, and her request for an extension had been denied, Grassley's office said in a statement.