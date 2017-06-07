FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warner says any Trump attempt to quash Russia probe would be 'appalling'
June 7, 2017 / 2:47 PM / 2 months ago

Warner says any Trump attempt to quash Russia probe would be 'appalling'

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) speaks to the media after Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's classified briefing for the full U.S. Senate on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey in Washington U.S., May 18, 2017.Mary F. Calvert/Files

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday reports that President Donald Trump tried to intervene in probes of possible Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election are jarring and any interference would be deeply troubling.

"If any of this is true, it would be an appalling and improper use of our intelligence professionals – an act that could erode the public’s confidence in our intelligence institutions," Senator Mark Warner said at a hearing. "Any attempt by the White House or even the president himself to exploit this community as a tool for political purposes is deeply, deeply troubling.”

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by W Simon

