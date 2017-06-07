FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Top U.S. Senate intelligence Democrat: 'more investigating to do'
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 6:07 PM / 2 months ago

Top U.S. Senate intelligence Democrat: 'more investigating to do'

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) asks a question during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 7, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday there was "more investigating to do" after top intelligence officials declined to answer questions about whether President Donald Trump attempted to interfere in the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

"Our intelligence leaders could have laid allegations against (Trump) to rest. They chose not to and didn't explain why they wouldn't answer," Senator Mark Warner said in a statement on Twitter after a committee hearing. "That tells me we have more investigating to do," he wrote.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.