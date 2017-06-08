FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comey testimony disturbing, Trump appears to threaten job - Warner
June 8, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

Comey testimony disturbing, Trump appears to threaten job - Warner

FILE PHOTO: FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017.Joshua Roberts/File Photo

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Thursday that testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey showed President Donald Trump appeared to threaten his job and asked him to drop an investigation into a senior aide, violating clear guidelines designed to prevent political interference into FBI probes.

"The testimony that Mr. Comey has submitted for today’s hearing is disturbing," Mark Warner will say in his opening statement at a committee hearing, according to excerpts obtained by Reuters.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

