Twitter briefing to U.S. congressional investigators disappointing -Senator Warner
September 28, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 19 days ago

Twitter briefing to U.S. congressional investigators disappointing -Senator Warner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner, top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said on Thursday he was deeply disappointed by the lack of information Twitter provided at a briefing for congressional investigators probing Russian interference in the U.S. election.

He said the Twitter briefing was mostly derivative of a presentation earlier this month given by Facebook and lacked thoroughness. “Their response was, frankly, inadequate on almost every level,” Warner told reporters. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

