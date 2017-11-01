FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump does not recall adviser's suggestion of Putin meeting -White House
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 1, 2017 / 7:54 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Trump does not recall adviser's suggestion of Putin meeting -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday President Donald Trump does not recall a meeting with his foreign policy advisers in March 2016 in which one of them suggested he could arrange a meeting between candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“No I don’t believe he does,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a news briefing when asked if Trump recalled the suggestion by adviser George Papadopoulos, who has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about contacts with people who claimed to have ties to top Russian officials. (Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

