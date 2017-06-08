FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Trump committed to fair U.S. elections free from any interference - White House
#World News
June 8, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 2 months ago

Trump committed to fair U.S. elections free from any interference - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" conference in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017.

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is committed to ensuring that U.S. elections are conducted fairly and protected from interference from anyone, the White House said on Thursday.

"The president takes our elections very seriously," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters during a briefing.

Separately, she added that current sanctions against Moscow would remain in place until the Ukraine crisis was resolved.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Dustin Volz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

