February 3, 2018 / 12:27 AM / in 2 days

Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein not expected to leave - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to remain in his job, a White House spokesman said on Friday, after a memo by congressional Republicans was released alleging bias against President Donald Trump in a probe of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

“No changes are going to be made at the Department of Justice. We fully expect Rod Rosenstein to continue on as the deputy attorney general,” White House spokesman Raj Shah told CNN.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

