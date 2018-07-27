FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 8:50 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Mueller releases list of 35 potential witnesses for Manafort trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has submitted a list of 35 potential witnesses who could testify in former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s trial in Virginia, according to court documents filed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Special Counsel Robert Mueller leaves the U.S. Capitol Building after meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Manafort’s trial is due to begin on Tuesday. He has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of bank and tax fraud and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Five of the witnesses - all financial professionals - were identified previously when they were granted immunity to testify.

Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by David Alexander

