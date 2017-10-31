FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allegations of Russian meddling in U.S., Europe elections 'fantasies' - Ifax cites foreign minister
#World News
October 31, 2017 / 8:37 AM / Updated a day ago

Allegations of Russian meddling in U.S., Europe elections 'fantasies' - Ifax cites foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Allegations of Russian meddling in elections in the United States and Europe are “fantasies”, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers remarks at a news conference at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S. September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/Files

“Without a single piece of proof, we are as you know being accused of meddling not only in the U.S. election, but also in those in European states,” the agency quoted Lavrov as telling a briefing at the Association of European Businesses in Russia.

“Recently, there was an allegation that Moscow decided what minister to appoint in South Africa. In general, there is no limit to fantasy.”

Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

