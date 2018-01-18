FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 8:31 AM / 2 days ago

Russia rejects Trump allegation it violating U.N. sanctions on North Korea - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow regards an allegation by U.S. President Donald Trump that it is in breach of U.N. sanctions on North Korea as absolutely groundless, the Interfax news agency cited an unnamed source at the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Trump said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that Russia was helping North Korea evade international sanctions and was probably helping supply Pyongyang with anything that China had stopped giving it.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn

