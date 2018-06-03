Trump lawyer Giuliani says president probably can pardon himself

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday the president probably has the power to pardon himself but does not plan to do so.

Rudy Giuliani, attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, applauds as he attends the White House Sports and Fitness Day event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Giuliani, speaking on ABC’s “This Week” program, also said it is an “open question” whether Trump would sit for an interview with Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating potential collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, but that the president’s lawyers were leaning against having him testify.