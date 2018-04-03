FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 6:35 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Trump says he thinks he could have a good relationship with Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he thought he could have a very good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that it was not a sure bet.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while hosting Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, and Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis for the Baltic Summit at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I think I could have a very good relationship with Russia and with President Putin, and if I did, that would be a great thing. And there’s also a great possibility that that won’t happen. Who knows?,” Trump said at a White House news conference with leaders from Baltic nations.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis

