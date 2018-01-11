FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says messages between FBI employees were treasonous - WSJ
January 11, 2018 / 9:56 PM / a day ago

Trump says messages between FBI employees were treasonous - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that messages exchanged between employees at the Federal Bureau of Investigation who were working on a special counsel investigation into whether Russia had meddled in the 2016 election amounted to treason.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The messages that Trump cited were critical of him. Both officials no longer work for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is also looking into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia.

