2 months ago
Trump likely to nominate former Senate aide Peirce for SEC -Bloomberg
June 16, 2017 / 6:18 PM / 2 months ago

Trump likely to nominate former Senate aide Peirce for SEC -Bloomberg

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to nominate former Senate aide Hester Peirce to an open seat on the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Peirce, a former Senate Banking Committee staff member who is currently the director of the Financial Markets Working Group at George Mason University's Mercatus Center, was nominated last year by then-President Barack Obama, but the full Senate never acted on her nomination. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

