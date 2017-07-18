FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to nominate former Senate aide Peirce for SEC commissioner
July 18, 2017 / 11:20 PM / 16 days ago

Trump to nominate former Senate aide Peirce for SEC commissioner

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate former Senate Republican aide Hester Maria Peirce to be a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the White House said on Tuesday.

Peirce is a former Senate Banking Committee staff member and currently is the director of the Financial Markets Working Group at George Mason University's Mercatus Center. She was nominated to the SEC last year by President Barack Obama, but the full Senate never acted on her nomination.

The nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

