FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
July 25, 2018 / 6:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump to convene top-level meeting on election security: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will convene a high-level meeting on election security this week with top security officials on the White House’s National Security Council, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, also plans to hold a separate meeting this week focused on Iran, two sources with knowledge of the meeting said.

Politico, which first reported the planned meetings, said Bolton planned to hold a North Korea-related meeting this week as well.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.