FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Sessions says U.S. has ramped up investigations of classified leaks
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 4, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 8 days ago

Sessions says U.S. has ramped up investigations of classified leaks

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Friday the Justice Department had tripled the number of investigations into unauthorized leaks of classified information and that four people had already been charged.

"We are taking a stand," Sessions told reporters as he announced the administration's efforts to battle what he called "the staggering number of leaks undermining the ability of our government to protect this country."

"This culture of leaking must stop," he said. (Reporting by Julia Ainsley; writing by Tim Ahmann)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.